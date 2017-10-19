ECP to observe Dec 7 as National Voters Day

ISLAMABAD, Oct 19 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to
observe December 7 as National Voters Day.
According to an official of ECP, like previous year, the commission
will also observe the day with full enthusiasm.
He said that it was decided that different activities will be planned to mark
the day including seminars and rallies at district level in order to
create awareness in public about the importance of vote and voters.
People from different walks of life including civil society, NGOs,
media persons, disabled persons, representatives of minorities and
women will be invited in these activities.
He said during different activities people will be informed about the
importance of vote and registration as voters. Country’s people particularly
women will be asked to come forward and register them as voter.
