ECP to introduce biometric machines in upcoming bye-election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (APP): Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has

planned to introduce biometric machines for voting in upcoming Karachi bye-election on trial basis.

According to an official of ECP, the functioning of these biometric

voting machines will be thoroughly monitored by the commission’s technical team.

He said the commission has been working on its own storage facility

and in this regard the ECP has got buildings in 19 districts while 10 more buildings would be obtained soon.

He said that the ECP has completed listing of 70,000 polling stations

on google map to facilitate the people. He said the ECP has approved

comprehensive training programme for its presiding officers, assistant

presiding officers, polling officers and other staff.

He said that total 586,000 ECP staff would be trained during a year

and total 23,440 training sessions would be held throughout the country. He added the training of master trainers have been completed, who will further train the officers to improve their professional skills.

He said the commission has asked the provincial governments to take

serious notice of such polling stations having lack of basic facilities for

voters and asked to improve the standard of such polling stations.