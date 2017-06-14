ECP to install CCTV cameras on polling stations in election 2018

ISLAMABAD, Jun 14 (APP): Election Commission of Pakistan has

decided to set up closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in

different polling stations in the country to control

irregularities during elections.

Talking to VOA, ECP Spokesman Haroon Shinwari said that 70

thousands CCTV cameras will be set up in 20 polling stations in

2018 general elections across the country to control rigging.

He said the cameras will be set at main gates of buildings

and inside polling stations.

He said such a policy is aimed to control wrongdoing and

irregularities during the elections.