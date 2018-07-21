ECP suspends four govt officials for allegedly participating in electoral campaign

ISLAMABAD, Jul 21 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Saturday suspended four government officials including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) for their alleged participation in the electoral campaign for the contesting candidates.

They were suspended for misuse of their official power, said a press releases issued here.

The suspended officials included Deputy Secretary Population Welfare department Punjab Allah Yar Dhakku, DSP Punjab Police Shehbaz Ahmed Dhakku, Surgeon DHQ Chiniot, Dr Muhammad Ali Haral and Supervisor of Health and Nutrition school BHQ Chiniot Muhammad Imran Khan Haral, it further said.