ECP suspended power of local government functionaries

ISLAMABAD, Jul 12 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday clarified that the powers of local government functionaries have been suspended till July 25.

In this regard ECP has issued a notification that all local government functionaries will remain suspended till July 25.

In a clarification issued here said that the decision was taken to stop local government representative from using government resources in favor or against any candidate.

The ban still exist on taking part in any election campaign of political party or candidate on the local government representatives under Code of Conduct para 18 of ECP.