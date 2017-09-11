ECP reserves judgment in PTI foreign funding case

ISLAMABAD, Sept 11 (APP): Election Commission of Pakistan
(ECP) on Monday reserved its judgement in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s
(PTI) foreign funding case.
A five-member Commission, headed by Chief Election Commissioner
Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza said that now the ECP will give its
verdict in party foreign funding case.
The Chief Election Commissioner said that for the last four
years, the time was being wasted.
He said that the Commission had ordered the PTI in the last
hearing to submit details of party foreign funding in next hearing
while giving last chance.
Justice Sardar Raza said that PTI had given assurance to
submit details of foreign funding in today’s hearing. He said
that what impression they were trying to create.
PTI counsel Saqlain Haider said that the details of foreign
funding will be submitted to the Commission in two weeks.
Later, talking to media outside the ECP, petitioner of the
reference and former PTI founding member Akbar S. Babar said that interestingly PTI has asked to avoid sharing details of foreign
funding documents with him as they were fully aware of my full
knowledge about the actual documents.
He alleged that PTI didn’t submit actual details of foreign
funding and the papers submitted with the court were fake,
incomplete and bogus.
He said that the PTI’s responsibles abroad to collect funds
for the party like Zulfiqar Khan transferred funds to Imran Khan
through illegal way of ‘hundi’ to Pakistan.
He alleged the PTI didn’t submit details of party account in
Royal Bank London and transfer of funds to party leaders to Pakistan
were through illegal means.
He made an appeal for allowing him to appear before the
Supreme Court to inform actual facts.
He expressed the hope that the Commission will take strict
action on PTI’s response of not submitting the foreign funding
details.
He alleged that specific accounts details were not included
in PTI audit report or in PTI’s reply submitted with the court.
He also expressed the hope that the reference will come to
its logical end within few weeks or months and there will be a
historical decision.
