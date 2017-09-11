ECP reserves judgment in PTI foreign funding case

ISLAMABAD, Sept 11 (APP): Election Commission of Pakistan

(ECP) on Monday reserved its judgement in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s

(PTI) foreign funding case.

A five-member Commission, headed by Chief Election Commissioner

Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza said that now the ECP will give its

verdict in party foreign funding case.

The Chief Election Commissioner said that for the last four

years, the time was being wasted.

He said that the Commission had ordered the PTI in the last

hearing to submit details of party foreign funding in next hearing

while giving last chance.

Justice Sardar Raza said that PTI had given assurance to

submit details of foreign funding in today’s hearing. He said

that what impression they were trying to create.

PTI counsel Saqlain Haider said that the details of foreign

funding will be submitted to the Commission in two weeks.

Later, talking to media outside the ECP, petitioner of the

reference and former PTI founding member Akbar S. Babar said that interestingly PTI has asked to avoid sharing details of foreign

funding documents with him as they were fully aware of my full

knowledge about the actual documents.

He alleged that PTI didn’t submit actual details of foreign

funding and the papers submitted with the court were fake,

incomplete and bogus.

He said that the PTI’s responsibles abroad to collect funds

for the party like Zulfiqar Khan transferred funds to Imran Khan

through illegal way of ‘hundi’ to Pakistan.

He alleged the PTI didn’t submit details of party account in

Royal Bank London and transfer of funds to party leaders to Pakistan

were through illegal means.

He made an appeal for allowing him to appear before the

Supreme Court to inform actual facts.

He expressed the hope that the Commission will take strict

action on PTI’s response of not submitting the foreign funding

details.

He alleged that specific accounts details were not included

in PTI audit report or in PTI’s reply submitted with the court.

He also expressed the hope that the reference will come to

its logical end within few weeks or months and there will be a

historical decision.