ECP receives only four minor complaints

ISLAMABAD, Jul 20 (APP):Director Elections, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Chaudhry Nadeem Qasim on Saturday said elections were held in a free, fair and peaceful manner on Saturday on all 16 seats of provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) districts.

Talking to to media persons outside the ECP headquarters here, he said not a single incident of severe nature happened in any tribal district during the polling process as only four complaints of minor nature were received by the ECP during the whole day.

He thanked all the departments concerned, people of tribal areas and the media for their support in holding elections in a peaceful way.