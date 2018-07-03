ECP monitoring teams remove oversize publicity boards

SARGODHA, July 3 (APP)::Election Commission of Pakistan monitoring teams removed hundreds of billboards, hoardings and

panaflexes installed by political parties and candidates in violation of the ECP code of conduct.

The candidates had pasted posters and stickers on streetlights, traffic signals and signboards, which are the state property. They also displayed hoardings, banners and posters of the size larger than prescribed by the ECP.

Monitoring teams for PP-76 visited areas falling under their jurisdiction and removed such boards. They also warned candidates that a report on violations would be sent to the ECP. The operation would be conducted daily till general election.