ECP logistically fully prepared to hold GE-2018: ECP

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday said that the commission was logistically fully prepared to hold the upcoming general election on July 25 in a smooth and an organized manner.

The holding of elections which was considered to be a biggest logistic activity in the country required a comprehensive strategy to deal all matters related with the logistic support, ECP’s Spokesperson Altaf Khan said.

“The logistic exercises are of two kinds including sensitive and non-sensitive. Sensitive logistic exercise involves ballot papers while non-sensitive includes deployment of official staff, formation of District Monitoring Teams (DMT), bags, pens, indelible ink and stamps in bulk,” Altaf informed.

Explaining the sensitive logistic exercise, the Spokesperson said, it involved printing of ballot papers and import of the papers, used for ballot papers, from the United Kingdom and France.

He informed that it was estimated that the commission required 210 million of total ballot papers for the total constituencies of national and provincial assemblies.

Enlightening about the non-sensitive, he said the commission was engaging the 750,000 work force from the federal and provincial departments to hold the upcoming polls.

He said that the commission had arranged bags, pens, indelible ink and stamps in bulk.

It is pertinent to mention here that the process of printing of 220 million ballot papers for the general election 2018 would be completed by July 20.

The commission had prepared a plan for dispatch of ballot papers to around 85,000 polling stations across the country well before the polling day.

The ballot papers would be dispatched to far-flung areas of Balochistan through aeroplanes. The paper being used for ballots carrying all security features was imported from abroad.

The process of transportation of ballot paper from Karachi was underway through C-130 planes, Pakistan International Airlines and trucks.

Pakistan Army had been providing security to the Printing Corporation of Pakistan and other places during printing of the ballot papers.