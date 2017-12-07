ECP launch project to register voters for improving turn-out in next election: Babar

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (APP): Election Commission of Pakistan had launched a project in 79 districts of the country to bring those people into the voter list who could not register themselves as voters.

“Holding of the national identity card would be imperative for bringing people into the list,” he said talking to a news channel.

“The campaign would help improve the turn-out in the next general election to be conducted in 2018, ” he said.

The government had given approval for releasing of funds, he said. The ECP had started basic preparation for ballot papers and placing orders for other necessary material relating to election, he said.

To a question, he said, “After the process of delimitation, ECP would require five months to complete the exercise for conducting free and fair elections.”

To another question, he said ‘district voters education committee’ had held about 2000 meetings with civil society to create awareness regarding participation of voters.

He added that maximum participation of voters in the election would help enhance the turn-out.

He said, “It was also the responsibility of the political parties and other segment of society to support the election commission in convincing the people for registering as voters so that next election could be conducted in a befitting manner.”