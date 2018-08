ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Saturday issued the notification of three returned candidates of provincial Assembly of Sindh.

According to notification, Muhammad Rafique Banbhan from PS-29 Khairpur-VI, Arif Mustafa Jatoi, from PS-36 Naushero Feroze-IV and Malik Asad Sikander from PS-82 Jamshoro-III were declared winner in the general election 2018 held on July 25.