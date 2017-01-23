ECP issues contempt of court notice to Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP): Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday issued a contempt of court notice to chief of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan in party funds embezzlement case and ordered him to submit a reply by February 21.

The ECP five-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice ® Sardar Raza Khan, heard the case.

The contempt of court application was filed by the founding member and central leader of PTI Akbar S babar.