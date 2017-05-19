ECP introduces electoral rolls computerized system

ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP): Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

Friday introduced electoral rolls’ computerized system in Punjab and Balochistan.

ECP Director Electoral Rolls Wing Babar Malik Friday said after training of ECP staff and implementation of this system in the whole country, people would have latest facility of their vote registration.

He said all concerned machinery and computers would be installed

in ECP offices in all districts.

He said after introduction of this system, the training process of district election commissioners, election officers and other concerned staff had been started in both provinces.

He said all concerned staff would be trained on new computerized

system of electoral rolls.

He said after this training, a separate training process would be started phase-wise in districts too.