ECP hears Imran Khan disqualification reference case

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP): Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on

Wednesday heard the Chief of Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) Imran

Khan and Jehangir Khan Tareen disqualification reference case.

The disqualification reference was heard by a five member

bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner.

Talal Chaudhry’s counsel Akram Sheikh advocate pleading the

case said that PTI leaders Imran Khan and Jehangir Tareen

never revealed their off shore companies. He added the offshore

company of Imran Khan remained functional by 2015.

He said that Imran Khan did not show his abroad flat in

his assets declaration. He pleaded the commission to declare Imran

Khan as disqualified on those grounds.

He said that there were allegations against Jehangir Tareen

of hiding facts regarding his financial assets and there were proofs

in the matter.

The next hearing on the reference will be on February 1, 2017.

Later, talking to media, outside the Election Commission

of Pakistan, central leader Pakistan Muslim League N Daniyal Aziz said

that all evidences will be submitted with the commission to inform

that Imran Khan and Jehangir Tareen had offshore companies.

He said that Imran Khan was hiding the facts regarding

his offshore company and flat abroad, which were ample proof in disqualification reference against him.

He said that the country’s economy was on right track and it was

emerging as one of the fastest growing economies in the world, since

the PML N government assumed power under the leadership of

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

He said the government had achieved great successes in many areas and people would again cast their vote in favour of PML N.