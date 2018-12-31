ECP fixes Jan 10, for hearing disqualification reference against Zardari

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) here on Monday fixed the date for hearing a reference seeking disqualification of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari on January 10.

The ECP has issued a notice to the petitioner of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khurram Sher Zaman for initial hearing.The PTI leader had filed a petition seeking Asif Ali Zardari’s disqualification for allegedly concealing a flat in the United States.

The plea maintains that the former president was elected from NA-213 and the New York property was not mentioned in the asset details submitted to ECP, a private news channel reported.

“Concealing assets comes under article 62 (1) (f) of the constitution. Zardari has not remained ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Amin’ therefore; he should be declared disqualified,” the plea added.