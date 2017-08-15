ECP fixes Aug 30 last date for postal ballot papers applications for NA-120

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP): Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday fixed August 30, as last date for receipt of applications for postal ballot papers for bye-election in NA-120, Lahore-III.
According to ECP, this facility, under the law, has been extended only
to the persons in government service, members of armed forces, holders of
public offices, their wives and their children.
They must be registered voters and ordinarily reside with
them provided they are stationed at a place other than the place in which
their constituency is situated.
Persons detained in person or held in other custody are
also entitled to vote by postal ballot.
The last date for polling personnel and police personnel who are
posted at a polling station other than one at which they are entitled
to cast their vote, has been fixed as September 6.
Persons who are appointed to act as presiding officers, assistant
presiding officer and polling officers and the police personnel who are
assigned duties at the polling stations have been advised to apply for
postal ballot by September 6, by which time their appointments as polling
personnel are expected to have been finalized and the fact of their
appointment indicated to them.
Applications for postal ballot should be made on the
prescribed form with the returning officer concerned of the constituency.
Application forms for postal ballot can be obtained from the said
returning officer.
The voters to whom postal ballots are issued will not be entitled to
vote in person at the polling station.
The application should be forwarded by the office or department of
the vote concerned to guard unauthorized person applying for postal ballot.
