ECP fixes Aug 30 last date for postal ballot papers applications for NA-120

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP): Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday fixed August 30, as last date for receipt of applications for postal ballot papers for bye-election in NA-120, Lahore-III.

According to ECP, this facility, under the law, has been extended only

to the persons in government service, members of armed forces, holders of

public offices, their wives and their children.

They must be registered voters and ordinarily reside with

them provided they are stationed at a place other than the place in which

their constituency is situated.

Persons detained in person or held in other custody are

also entitled to vote by postal ballot.

The last date for polling personnel and police personnel who are

posted at a polling station other than one at which they are entitled

to cast their vote, has been fixed as September 6.

Persons who are appointed to act as presiding officers, assistant

presiding officer and polling officers and the police personnel who are

assigned duties at the polling stations have been advised to apply for

postal ballot by September 6, by which time their appointments as polling

personnel are expected to have been finalized and the fact of their

appointment indicated to them.

Applications for postal ballot should be made on the

prescribed form with the returning officer concerned of the constituency.

Application forms for postal ballot can be obtained from the said

returning officer.

The voters to whom postal ballots are issued will not be entitled to

vote in person at the polling station.

The application should be forwarded by the office or department of

the vote concerned to guard unauthorized person applying for postal ballot.