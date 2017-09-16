ECP finalizes arrangments to hold NA 120 bye-election on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, Sep 16 (APP): Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

has finalized all arrangements to hold bye-election in NA-120

Lahore-III in a free, fair, transparent and peaceful manner on

Sunday.

As many as 44 candidates including 32 independent and 12

ticket holders of different political parties are taking part in the

bye-election, said an official of the ECP.

Candidates of major political parties included Begum Kalsoom

Nawaz from Pakistan Muslim League (N), Faisal Mir from Pakistan

People’s Party and Dr.Yasmeen Rashid from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

(PTI).

He said that the constituency has total 3,21,786 registered

voters, out of which 1,79,642 are male while 1,42,144 are female

voters.

He said that total 220 polling stations including 103 male, 98

female and 19 combined polling station have been set up for

bye-election. He added in total 573 polling booths 312 male and 261

female pooling booths have been set-up by the ECP.

He said that 220 Presiding Officer, 573 Assistant Presiding

Officers and 573 Polling Officers would discharge their duties on

the polling day.

He said that seven monitoring teams have been constituted with

20 officials from Islamabad and four provinces for bye-election.

These well-equipped teams with having cameras, transport and

supporting staff will start their duties from Saturday evening.

He said that these teams will monitor the observance of code

of conduct and performance of biometric machines and send report to

the ECP.

The official said that these teams will also immediate report

to Returning Officer concerned, District Returning Officer,

Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab, Central Monitoring

Committee Islamabad and the ECP in case of violation of code of

conduct in the constituency through telephone, fax, whatsapp or

email.

He said that on receiving any such report from the team, the

commission will take action.

He said that senior officials of ECP’s IT wing are also

included in these teams, who will examine the performance and other

aspects of BVM machines on technical grounds and send report to the

ECP.

He said that the commission was already strictly monitoring

the code of conduct for bye-election and never allow any candidate

or political party to violate code of conduct.

He said that the commission has already served a notice to the

federal and provincial ministers and directed them not to

participate in political activities otherwise strict legal action

will be taken against them.