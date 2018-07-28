ECP dismisses PML-N leaders’ allegations

ISLAMABAD, Jul 28 (APP):An Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) spokesperson Saturday dismissed allegations levelled by the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leaders against the ECP.

Talking to media, he said Speaker National Assembly and PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq phoned the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) in the morning, who told him that he could meet him (Sadiq) today. However, Sadiq did not give any reply to the CEC’s offer, he added.

The spokesperson said the Commission would not come under any pressure as it had successfully held the elections in a free, fair and transparent manner. All the international organizations and observers had also termed the election transparent. Moreover, the election was widely appreciated and accepted globally, he added.

Earlier, talking to media, the PML-N leaders expressed their reservations over the CEC’s behaviour. National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq claimed that he phoned the CEC today to get time for a meeting, but the latter did not did not respond. When they arrived at the office, the CEC had already left for home, he alleged.