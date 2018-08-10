ECP declares PTI chief as returned candidate to NA-53

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday published the name of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan as candidate returned to the National Assembly as a result of General Election, 2018 from the constituency NA-53 Islamabad-II.

According to ECP, the notification has been issued in pursuance of sub-section (1) of Section 98 of the Elections Act, 2017.

Earlier on Thursday, the commission had also declared him as candidate returned to the National Assembly as a result of General Election, 2018 from the constituency NA-131 Lahore-IX.