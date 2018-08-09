ECP deadline for independent candidates to join political party expires

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) deadline, August 9, given to successful candidates of General Election-2018 to join any political party as per the Election Act-2017, has expired.

Now, the candidates would have no more option to show their affiliation with any political party after expiry of deadline announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

According to the ECP, August 9 was the last date for independent candidates to declare their affiliation with any political party.

As per the Election Act 2017, independent candidates are bound to join any political party within the three days after issuing of the official notification of successful candidates in the general election.

The notifications to successful candidates from reserved seats will be issued after the compilation of final list of political parties’ positions. Candidates on reserved seats will be notified within two days after independent candidates joining with political parties.