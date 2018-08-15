ECP contradicts news about presence of election material in clay oven

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday contradicted a news item appearing in a section of press on presence of election forms in the clay oven in the Federal Capital.

The ECP, in a statement, clarified that such record was not sensitive or important as the material was used for training of polling staff. Training sessions of large number of staff were held in various public schools and colleges throughout the country and a sufficient quantity of training material was provided for around 400 training sessions, it added.

The Commission said practical training was also part of the sessions during which the staff was engaged in practical exercises and the material, including forms and other documents, used by them were left at the training places due to its less importance.

The ECP made it clear that the returning officers had submitted all sensitive polling record under the law and code of conduct. The record was submitted under the security of Pakistan Army, it added.