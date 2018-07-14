ECP committed to hold general election on time:Spokesman

ISLAMABAD, Jul 14 (APP):Spokesman to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Nadeem Qasim on Saturday said that ECP was committed to

hold forthcoming general election on time and in free, fair and transparent manner.

Talking to a news channel, he said that all preparations have been completed to conduct election on time.

He said that around 3,70,000 Pakistan Army personnel would be deputed inside and outside the polling stations across the country, while 17,000 polling station have been declared sensitive.

Nadeem Qasim said that CCTV cameras would also be installed at sensitives polling stations.

To a question, he said that international observers were coming to Pakistan to observe the general election adding that ECP was also providing accreditation facility to media and other organization in this regard.