ECP clarifies news item published in section of press

ISLAMABAD, Jul 12 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday clarified a news item published in section of press regarding violation of 5 percent women quota by the political parties.

In a statement ECP said that “a total 120 political parties have registered with ECP and election symbols allotted to 107 political parties”. Remaining 12 political parties not taking part in elections process.

The statement further said that 88 political parties have issued 5 per cent tickets to women. Only 7 political parties violated Section 206.

The ECP warned that strict action will be taken against the parties violated section 206.

The ECP said that this impression is totally baseless that ECP issued wrong elections symbols.

The ECP said that General Election 2018 is the historical one as record number of women taking part in the elections process.

The statement further said that elections symbols were issued to the political parties under Election Act 2017, section 215.

All the political parties have submitted prior affidavit with ECP to ensure five per cent women quota.

As per law, ECP first allotted elections symbols to political parties and later political parties issued tickets to candidates.