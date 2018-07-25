ECP Chief visits three PSs to observe polling process; expresses satisfaction over arrangements

RAWALPINDI, Jul 25 (APP):Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan, (ECP) Justice (r) Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan here on Wednesday visited three polling stations set up in NA-62 to observe the polling process in connection with general elections 2018 and expressed satisfaction over arrangements made to ensure free, fair and transparent election.

The Chief visited Divisional Public School, Dhoke Kala Khan, Shamsabad,Pir Mehar Ali Shah-Arid Agricultural University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR),Murree Road and Government Degree College for Women, Sixth Road, Satellite

Town.

He inspected the arrangements made to facilitate the voters.On the occasion, District Returning Officer (DRO) Khalid Nawaz, District Election Commissioner, Rwp-II, Naeem Ahmed and other district officers were

present.He was briefed by the district officers about arrangements including security finalized

to ensure peaceful elections.Meanwhile, police on the directive of City Police Officer

(CPO) Abbas Ahsan made foolproof security arrangements for the visit of ECP Chief

in the city.