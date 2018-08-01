ECP asks winning candidates to submit returns of election expenses

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday asked winning candidates in the general election to submit returns of their election expenses for the timely issuing of notification.

In a statement, the Commission has asked the winning candidates to submit their election expenses to concerned Returning Officers.

All successful candidates are bound to submit their expenditure detail within 10 days of polling while non-successful candidates are required to be submitted expenditure detail within 30 days. No candidate has so far submitted details of his election expenses.