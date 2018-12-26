ECP asks to register vote on CNIC address by Dec 31

ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked voters to register vote on their permanent or temporary address written on their computerized national identity card (CNIC) by December 31.

According to an official of the ECP, the commission has included the relevant information about its helpline established in different districts with its commission’s short message service (SMS) 8300 to facilitate the voters and asked them to get any information from its SMS service.