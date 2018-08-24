ECP asks Presidential candidates to submit nomination papers by Monday

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked the contestants of Presidential Election to submit their nomination papers to presiding officers by Monday (Aug 27).

The Chief Election Commissioner/Returning Officer would conduct the scrutiny of nomination papers at Election Commission Secretariat on Wednesday (August 29) at 10:00am. The proposers and seconders of the Presidential candidates must bring their identity cards issued by National Assembly or Senate during the scrutiny process, said a press release.