ECP asks independent candidates to join any political party

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked the elected independent candidates in the national and provincial assemblies to join any political party till August 9.

“An independent returned candidate may join any political party, if he or she so desires, through a written consent to the leader of the political party for joining his party by August 9,” said a press release.

The party leader of the political party shall inform the commission of such joining of an independent candidate through a letter to be address to the commission.

Each independent candidate shall also submit an affidavit stating that he or she is joining a particular political party voluntarily and without any coercion.

The affidavit shall be duly sworn before the oath commissioner and shall be deposited with the provincial Election Commissioner concerned or with the deputy Director (Cord), ECP secretariat.

The notifications to successful candidates from reserved seats will be issued after the final list of positions of political parties is compiled. Candidates from reserved seats will be notified within two days after independent candidates join political parties.