ECP asks caretaker provincial ministers to declare assets

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday asked caretaker provincial ministers of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan to immediately declare their assets’ details.

Under the Elections Act 2017, it was mandatory for the caretaker set up to submit statements of their assets and liabilities to the ECP within three days of assuming office.

The ECP has issued reminders to all the caretaker ministers, who had not submitted their assets with the Election Commission of Pakistan till date, said a press release issued here.

According to ECP, the ministers who till date not submitted their assets from Punjab cabinet are Zaffar Mehmood, Dr Jawad Sajjid Khan, Shaukat Javed, Anjum Nisar, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, Mian Nauman Kabir and Faisal Mushtaq.

In Sindh cabinet, ministers who did not file details of their assets include Dr Junaid Shah, Dr, Sadia Virk Pezvi, Simon Johan Dainniyal.

In KPK province ministers Abdul Rauf Khan Khattak, Sanaullah, Muqadasullah, Muhammad Rashid Khan Justice ® Asadullah Khan Chamkani did not submit their assets details.

Inyiatullah Kasi and Khuram Shahzad from Balochistan had failed to submit their assets’ details.