ECP asked to remain vigilant to avoid rigging attempts

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (APP):Representatives of various political parties and election mentoring watchdogs on Monday urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the interim setup to remain vigilant to avoid any attempt of pre-poll rigging in order to hold free, fair and transparent elections.

They were of view that this proactive approach will not only build the confidence of the voters and political parties but also increase the voters’ turnout on the day of polling.

“The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should workout a comprehensive plan to hold the election in free, fair and transparent manner,” Leader of the House in Senate Raja Zafar ul Haq said while commenting on the role of ECP to avoid rigging.

He said that the ECP’s decision must not convey any biased impression as the commission could not give the decision in the favour or against someone on the basis of favoritism adding that the watchdog must not be influenced by any person and party.

“The impartial ECP can only build voter confidence and increase their turnover in upcoming election,” Zafar remarked.

Senator of Pakistan Peoples Party Farooq H Naik stressed that ECP must adhere to the code of conduct issued by it to avoid rigging in upcoming election. The commission should introduce a system enabling the polling and returning officers to check the originality of voters in order to discourage the common practice of bogus voting.

“The Computerized National Identity Card must be checked properly and if a polling agent raise any objection, it must be facilitated at the spot”, Senator added.

A nominated candidate of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from NA-125 Dr Yasmeen Rashid was of the view that ECP must stand a firm and “Call a spade a spade by punishing the wrongdoers.”

Yasmeen said the ECP should also make some transfers and posting at low level especially those who are likely to be appointed as polling officer and agents as it reshuffled bureaucracy at provincial and federal level.

“The commission and interim government have to play pro-active role to avoid any kind of polls rigging”, she added.

Expressing satisfaction over measures taken by the ECP to avoid pre-poll rigging, Chairman Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) Sarwar Bari said that according to data received from FAFEN’s representatives from 130 districts of the country, 90 percent office-bearers of all contesting political parties have accepted that a level playing field is available for them.

He said that the data was collected with focus on components included content analysis of local newspapers to observe coverage to everyone, free political activities and free holding of public gathering, procession, rallies etc.

He said that on the basis of these checklists, office-bearers of all contesting political parties including Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have expressed their satisfaction over availability of level playing field and for this the role of Election Commission of Pakistan, local administration and caretaker government is important for provision of level playing field for all contesting political parties.