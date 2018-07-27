ECP announces 730 results of national, provincial assemblies so far

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday announced unofficial results of 730 national and provincial assemblies’ constituencies out of total 831 seats.

According to an update issued by the ECP, the commission has so far received results of 230 National Assembly seats while it also got results of 500 provincial assemblies’ seats of the four provinces.

The update shows that so far, the ECP has received 86.8 percent unofficial results of national and provincial assemblies’ constituencies.

Out of the received results of 230 National Assembly seats, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf is taking lead with 107 seats while Pakistan Muslim League (N) and Pakistan People’s Party have secured 56 seats and 32 seats respectively.

Similarly, Mutahida Majlis Amal secured 10 seats and Pakistan Muslim League (Q), Balochistan Natioanl Party, Mutahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan, and Balochistan Awami Party has secured 5, 02, 02, and 01 seat respectively.

In Punjab Assembly, out of received results of 264 seats, PML-N is taking lead with 119 seats while PTI managed to secure 108 seats so far. Pakistan Muslim League (Q) secured 7 seats while MMA won on 04 seats.

In Sindh Assembly, results of 103 seats so far received by the ECP out of which, PPP has secured highest 64 seats while PTI won on 18 seats and Grand Democratic Alliance on 11 seats.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, the ECP received results of 96 out of total 97 seats out of which PTI took 65 seats while MMA, ANP, PML-N, and PPP won on 10, 06, 05, and 04 seats respectively.

Likewise in Balochistan assembly, Balochistan Awami Party is taking lead with 08 seats followed by MMA with 07 seats.