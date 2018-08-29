ECP accepts nomination papers of three presidential candidates after scrutiny

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday scrutinized and accepted nomination papers of three Presidential candidates including PTI’s Dr Arif Alvi, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman and PPPP’s Aitzaz Ahsan.

Chief Election Commissioner Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan scrutinized their nomination papers as these three presidential candidates appeared before the Commission along with their proposers and

seconders.

It is to mention that candidates can withdraw their nomination papers till August 30, 2018 after which the final list will be made public. The list of validated candidates will be published on the same day and the election will be held on September 4.

So far, the Opposition is divided over fielding a joint candidate as PPP has decided that it would not withdraw its presidential candidate Aitzaz Ahsan. PML-N and the other Opposition parties have fielded the

JUI-F Chief as their presidential candidate while nomination papers of Ameer Muqam were also accepted who submitted his papers as a covering candidate from the Opposition parties