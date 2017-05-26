Economy set on strong footing, more measures afoot towards stability: Dar

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): Minister for Finance, Revenue, Statistics

and Economic Affairs Ishaq Dar on Friday said that during the last four years the economy had been put on a strong footing as the government was taking measures to achieve the goal of economic stability.

Presenting the Rs 5,310 billion budget for 2017-18, the minister

said the amount included proposed revenue collection by the Federal Board of Revenue of Rs 4,013 billion as 14 per cent increase in tax collection

was expected during the next fiscal year.

He said the share of provincial governments in total income would

be Rs 2,384 billion that was 12.4 per cent more than the corresponding period of last year and the share of the federal government would be

Rs 2,926 billion.

Similarly, the minister said, total expenditure was expected to be

Rs 4,753 billion, which was 11.7 per cent more than the previous year. Maximum increase in that category had been made in the development

budget.

He said there was a proposal to allocate Rs 920 billion for defence

as compared to the previous year’s Rs 841 billion. Moreover, with 40

per cent increase in PSDP, the amount proposed was Rs 1,001 billion

against Rs 715 billion last year.

Dar said the budget deficit had decreased to 4.1 per cent of

the GDP against 4.2 per cent last year.

He said it was an honour to present the fifth budget of this

government as “we achieved different milestones during last four

years, including budget deficit, inflation, foreign exchange

reserves, tax collection, and GDP growth in different sectors of

the economy.”

The minister said fiscal deficit had been controlled, load-shedding

reduced, and GDP growth rate recorded at 5.3 per cent, which was

proposed to cross 6 per cent during the next fiscal year.

Ishaq Dar said today Pakistan has foreign exchange

reserves worth imports of four months, as compared to reserves

worth imports of two weeks in 2013, while tax collection had

recorded 81% increase during the last four years.

He said most of international rating and financial institutions

have acknowledged Pakistan’s progress in the economic sector and

have predicted Pakistan to be part of G-20 by 2030 in the wake of

measures taken by the government.

“All this could be possible in the wake of the vision of

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and decisions by the PML-N government

that is being appreciated by the nation,” he added.

The minister said, due to strict monetary discipline and reforms

in the country, Pakistan has been able to achieve these goals

and the government had been successful in meeting targets

mentioned in its election manifesto.

He said this year GDP growth rate has been recorded at 5.28

percent as compared to 3.16 percent in 2013, and it will cross

six percent during the next fiscal as the volume of economy has

exceeded US$ 300 billion.

During the last year, agriculture sector recorded 3.46

percent growth, services sector – 5.98 percent growth

while per capita income at present is US$ 1629 as compared to US$

1334 in 2013 showing an increase of 22 percent.

He said the FBR tax collections had shown 81 percent increase during

last four years. Its present volume is Rs 3521 billion as compared

to Rs 1946 billion of 2013. Interest rate has been decreased

to give incentives to agriculture and industrial sectors.

He said agriculture loans had increased to Rs 600 billion as

compared to Rs 336 billion of 2013, while private sector loans

volume has grown to Rs 507 billion.

The minister said, remittances had recorded an increase to the

tune of US$ 19.9 billion while Pakistan Stock Exchange had

surpassed 52,000 points and international rating institutions have

ranked it as the best economy in Asia and 5th emerging stock

market across the world.

He said market capitalization has increased from previous US$

51 billion to US$ 97 billion while 5855 new companies had been registered during the last nine months, while 24 important laws were enacted and

ten more are in the pipeline.

The Finance Minister said that economic targets for next fiscal year 2017-18 included: Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth 6 per cent, investment to GDP 17 per cent, Rs 1,001 billion Federal Development Expenditure, lowering inflation rate below 6 per cent, budget deficit 4.1 per cent to GDP, tax to GDP 13 per cent, keeping Net Public Debt to GDP 60 per cent, foreign reserves equal to four months export and continuation of social safety measures.

He said budget strategy has been devised to achieve the said targets. The strategy included 14 per cent increase in revenue of FBR while 11 per cent enhancement in federal expenditure, controlling current expenditure.

New measures were being announced for agriculture, export, textile and social

sector in order to create more jobs opportunities, he said.

These steps would not only expedite economic activities but also help create new jobs opportunities besides bringing improvement in income of people, he added.

The Minister said more tax incentives were being announced for promotion of agriculture, SME and information technology sectors.

He said around 10,000 MW additional electricity would be added to the national grid system before next summer season which would help end power crisis in the country.

He said a sum of Rs 121 billion has been proposed for Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) which was only Rs 40 billion in 2013 thus registering 300 per cent increase.

He said financial assistance to 5.5 million families would continue and they would be given Rs 19,338 per family per year. Financial assistance to some 1.3 million children of primary schools would also be given, he added.

Dar said the government would continue subsidies on electricity bills to the consumers using 300 units per month besides subsidy to the farmers of Balochistan on tube wells consumers. The government has allocated Rs 118 billion in the budget in this regard, he added.

The minister said Rs 20 billion has been specified for

the Prime Minister’s Youth Schemes which include Business Loan Scheme, Interest

Free Loan, and Training Scheme, Skill Development Programme, Free Reimbursement

and Laptop Programme.

Ishaq Dar said the government under the guidance of Prime

Minister Nawaz Sharif was committed to the welfare of poor masses

and had taken measures, which resulted in decrease in number

of those living below the poverty line. “In line with our previous

actions, the government will impart technical training to the poor

people under the BISP. This programme will benefit 250,000 families.”

He said an off-grid power system would be introduced to

provide solar power to the people in remote areas, especially

in Balochistan.

He said mark-up for agricultural loans for land owners having

less than 12.5 acre was being reduced to 9.9 per cent from around

15 per cent. Under the scheme, he said, two million loans of

Rs 50,000 each would be provided by ZTBL, National Bank of Pakistan

and other banks as the loans volume for agriculture was being

increased to Rs 1,001 billion from Rs 700 billion.

The minister said it had been decided to sell Urea fertilizer

available with NFML at the rate of Rs 1,000 per bag while GST on

DAP fertilizer was being reduced to Rs 100 instead of existing

Rs 400. Urea fertilizer price in the open market would be

Rs 1,400 as the government had proposed Rs 13.8 billion and

Rs 11.6 billion subsidy in terms of DAP and urea fertilizers

respectively.

Ishaq Dar said the banking system was being streamlined in accordance

with Record Management Information System, new seeds would be

provided to farmers and tariff subsidy to tube-wells would continue,

while the government would provide Rs 27 billion for the purpose.

He said the production index unit for agricultural

land was being enhanced to Rs 5,000 from Rs 4,000, which

would enable farmers to get more loans for agriculture.

Explaining further measures for the agriculture sector,

the minister said customs duty and sales tax on new and five-year

old combined harvesters was being waived off, tax ratio on

import of machinery for the poultry business was being reduced to

7 per cent from existing 17 per cent, GST (general sales tax)

was being waived on imported sun-flower and canola seed, and

17 per cent sales tax on three to 36 horse power diesel engines

for tube-wells was also being waived off.

The proposed measures, he said, would encourage and compensate

farmers to contribute more vigorously in the stability of national

economy, besides enabling them to earn better living.

The minister said for the textile sector interest rate on long

term financing facility was being reduced to 5 per cent from

11.5 per cent, import of the textile machinery was being allowed

duty free and Technology Upgradation Fund was being introduced

while measures announced in the budget 2016-17 would also continue

during the next fiscal year.

He said the government would start Brand Development Fund

while the Textile Ministry would start for the first time in the

country an ‘online textile trade portal’ for promoting

‘business-to- business’ and ‘business-to-consumers’ culture.

He said the mark-up rate on the Export Refinance Facility

had been decreased to 3 per cent from previous 9.5 per cent

while zero duty was being proposed on raw hides and stamping foil

being used in producing high quality leather products.

To alleviate difficulties of the rice exporters, he said,

the government had decided to allow them warehousing of rice and

details of the scheme would be finalized by the Commerce Ministry,

State Bank and Rice Export Association.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that there was shortage of

over 1 million housing units in the country. Every year, an

additional demand of 300,000 units was being added to this

gap, he added.

He said availability of long-term financing was a major

hurdle and the banks were shy of offering long-term financing.

In order to overcome this hurdle to housing loans, Risk

Sharing Guarantee Scheme for low-income housing would be

launched, he said.

Under this scheme, the minister said the Government would

provide 40 percent credit guarantee cover to Banks and DFIs for

home financing for up to Rs.1 million.

A sum of Rs.6 billion has been allocated for this purpose,

he said. It has been decided that this facility would also be

made available through micro-finance banks, he added.

The minister said to fulfil the needs of infrastructure, the

government has increased development spending on permanent basis.

It has consistently increased its development spending to match

the financing needs of infrastructure sector, he added.

Dar said in addition to financing for public sector

infrastructure the government was also facilitating private

sector investment and finance in infrastructure through a

range of policy instruments and regulations.

These included a Public Private Partnership framework, new

prudential regulations for infrastructure finance and development

of new institutions and instruments. Pakistan Development Fund (PDF)

has been created which would be made fully operational soon, he

added.

The minister said PDF would provide long-term infrastructure

financing for commercially viable public sector and PPP projects.

He said the international development partners have expressed

their interest to provide further support through PDF and Pakistan

Infrastructure Bank (PIB). PIB would also be established to provide

infrastructure financing for commercially viable private sector

projects, he added.

The minister said this effort would be spearheaded by the IFC

with a 20% equity of the Government through PDF, while the remaining

share would be of the private sector.

The Bank was expected to assist in introducing innovative

project financing tools such as building domestic infrastructure

bond market and creating contingent financing products which include

credit guarantees, credit default swaps, foreign currency liquidity

facility and refinancing options, the minister said.

Ishaq Dar said ‘Public Private Partnership Act’ has been

enacted by the Parliament recently. This Act provided a regulatory

framework for promotion of financing public-private-partnership

projects in the country, he said.

This would also cater to the requirement of viability gap

funding of large sized public sector projects, he added.

The Finance Minister said in recent years, financial sector has

demonstrated good performance. To further strengthen the financial

sector in the country, the government was taking several measures.

He said in order to increase access to financial services for

the vast majority of the people, the government was implementing the

National Financial Inclusion Strategy.

For the next year, he said initiatives were being proposed

including Rs 8 billion fund would be created at the State Bank of

Pakistan to provide loans to low-income segments through

microfinance banks facilitate transactions through mobile banking,

e-gateway systems and mobile banking.

The government was establishing a state-of-the-art e-gateway

systems at the SBP at a cost of Rs 200 million and technical

training and handholding of the service delivery organisations would

be also be undertaken through this project, he added.

He said exemption from withholding tax on Cash Withdrawals by

Branchless Banking Agents, exemptions on withholding tax would be

given on withdrawal of cash from branchless banking.

The Minister said that Pakistan Micro Finance Investment

Company was jointly launched with DFID and KFW in 2016 to augment

the availability of capital for Micro Finance institutions.

It was estimated that this will lead to doubling of small

loans, he added.

The Minister said Disaster Risk Management Fund has been

created with the main aim to provide disaster risk management and

preparedness assistance to communities.

An Endowment Fund of Rs.12.58 billion has also been created,

he added.

He said Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) were the backbone

of any economy. Unfortunately, the growth of SMEs was stunted in

Pakistan, he said and added that any growth witness was in the

informal sector.

Ishaq Dar said the new measures have been announced for SMEs

sectors as the biggest constraint of the SMEs sector was access to

credit.

He said banks were generally reluctant to offer credit to the SME

sector because of high risk attached to the sector.

In order to enable banks to provide financing to SME

sector, the government was planning to introduce Risk Mitigation

Facility for Small and Medium Enterprises through a Rs 3.5 billion

fund to be established in the SBP, he added.

The minister said the facility would cater to both

Islamic and conventional banking products.

He said investment in new technologies was imperative to give

impetus to small businesses to keep pace with the changing market

requirements.

Technologies were involved at all levels of industry and

supply chain uses continuous upgrade and improvement to maintain

profitability.

To cater this requirement of SMEs, the government is

announcing establishment of an Innovation Challenge Fund with Rs 500

million, he said.

He said this fund would be professionally managed in

collaboration with the key technology universities of Pakistan.

Ishaq Dar said in order to encourage SME and agriculture

lending the Government has passed Financial Institutions Secure

Transactions Act 2016. The law provided for establishment of an

electronic registry which would enable the small borrowers in SME

and agriculture sector to obtain small loans by pledging their

moveable property, he said.

The minister said Federal government would establish the

registry during the next financial year.

Ishaq Dar said from agricultural revolution to the industrial

revolution, the world was now undergoing an information revolution.

It was leading to the use of Information Technology in every

sector of human activity be it communication, banking, trading,

learning, entertainment, e-commerce, government and management, he

said.

He said in future, the gap between industrialised and non-

industrial countries would become less pronounced than the one

between IT enabled societies and others.

The government was cognizant of this challenge and has taken

a number of measures in past and we will continue with similar

measures, he said.

He said the government would set up a IT software park in

Islamabad with the help of Korean Government at a cost of 6 billion

rupees.

The financial arrangements for this have been concluded and

the construction work would start soon, he said.

He said the start-up software houses would be exempted from

Income Tax for the first 3 years. Exports of IT services from

Islamabad and other Federal territories would also be exempted from

Sales Tax, he said.

The minister IT export houses/ companies would be allowed to

open Foreign Exchange Accounts in Pakistan on the condition that

deposit in these accounts would only be allowed through remittances

from abroad in respect of their export earnings.

They would be allowed to use these accounts for meeting

business related payments outside Pakistan, he said.

Ishaq Dar said mobile phones were an important element in

providing IT connectivity and the mobile telephony was heavily

taxed. It has been decided to provide a relief to common man by

reducing the withholding income tax on cell phone call from 14% to

12.5% and Federal Excise Duty from 18.5% to 17%, he said.

He said in order to encourage use of smart / android phones –

custom duty would be reduced from Rs.1,000 to Rs.650 and import duty

was being reduced on mobile telecom products.

The finance minister said development of infrastructure and

energy had generally been neglected in the past, but the present

government had completely reversed that trend and today most of the

development budget was allocated for roads and communication

infrastructure, and energy.

He said infrastructure had been allocated 67% of the total

development outlay. The highest priority had been accorded to

transport and communication sector with an allocation of Rs 411

billion, including Rs 320 billion for national highways, Rs 43

billion for railways and Rs 44 billion for other projects,

including aviation schemes, he added.

The minister said the housing and population census was

currently underway after 19 years. Since youth under the age of

20 would continue to be the largest portion of the population,

therefore, the development plan was focused on development in

human and social capital, education, health, empowerment of

women, poverty alleviation, job creation and addressing

inequality, he added.

Ishaq Dar said being an energy deficient country, Pakistan

was unable to actualise its economic potential. By 2018, 10,000

MW of additional electricity, he said, would become part of the

national grid, he said.

He said in addition, financial close have taken place for

15,000 MW of electricity generation projects beyond 2018. In that

regard, the government, he said, was proposing Rs 401 billion

for power sector development, including investment of Rs 317

billion to be undertaken by WAPDA for the next year.

He said a new programme called `Energy for All’ was being

introduced with an initial outlay of Rs 12.5 billion.

He said Rs 76.5 billion had been allocated for the two LNG

based power plants in Balloki and Haveli Bahadurshah. Both the

projects would be completed during the year, and generate 2,400

MW electricity.

Similarly, Rs 54 billion and Rs 21 billion had been allocated

for Dasu Hydro Power project Phase-1 and Diamer Bhasha Dam – Lot 1

respectively, which would generate 4,500 MW electricity, he said.

He said for Neelum Jehlum Hydro Power Project, Rs 19.6 billion

had been earmarked, which would generate 969 MW electricity.

Dar said Rs 16.4 billion had been allocated for completing

fourth extension of Tarbela Hydel Power, which would generate 1,410

MW electricity while Rs 16.2 billion earmarked for installation

of 1,200 MW coal fired power plant in Jamshoro.

He said in addition, work on two Karachi nuclear power

projects with combined capability of 2,200 MW and Chashma Civil

Nuclear Power Plant with 600 MW capacity would continue.

In the past, he said, no significant investments had

been made in the areas of transmission and distribution, but now

emergent measures were being taken to rectify the situation.

Matiari-Lahore transmission line was being built, he added.

The minister said development of Gwadar was fundamental

to development of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

A comprehensive plan was being implemented for the road link

networks, expansion and modernisation of the airport, and

development of the area, he added.

He said under Gwadar master plan, new Gwadar

international airport, a 200-bed hospital, 200 MW power generation,

and desalination plant would be set up.

About CPEC projects, the minister said funds to the tune of

Rs.180 billion has been proposed for CPEC and its supporting

projects during the next financial year.

He said for fast track development in Special Areas, Rs.62

billion has been allocated. On the direction of the Prime Minister,

the development funds for Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit

Baltistan has been increased from Rs.25.75 billion in FY 2016-17 to

Rs.43.64 billion for the FY 2017-18 – which was a historic increase

of 69%, and Rs.26.9 billion were being allocated for Federally

Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

Dar said Pakistan is a frontline state in the global war

against terror and as a nation we suffered heavy losses. “On behalf

of the Prime Minister, to recognise the brave sacrifices of the brave

pillar, I announce today that a 10% increase will be given on the

pay of all officers and Jawans as special allowance. This allowance

will be in addition to the increase in pay that will be announced”

he said.

The minister said over the past three years the government has

been paying Rs.90 to Rs.100 billion each year directly or indirectly

on military operations against terrorists. Directly for the spending

on military operations and indirectly on the rehabilitation, return,

reconstruction of the area, he said.

He said in this regard, the National Security Committee

recommended that 3% of Gross Divisible Pool should be allocated for

this national duty. However, he said this matter is under

discussion in the CCI and NFC.

The Finance Minister said to provide relief to the unemployed

youth, exemption from collection of advance tax on vehicles leased

under the Prime Ministers Youth Loan Scheme is proposed.

He said in order to provide relief on education expenses

which are unbearable for low income groups, individuals having

taxable income less than Rs. 1 million were given tax relief equal

to 5% of school fee up to Rs 60,000 per child per annum in the

Budget for 2016-17.

He said the threshold for availing deduction for education

expense was proposed to be enhanced upto taxable income of Rs 1.5

million per annum and this will provide added relief for medium

income groups.

He said at present every individual deriving income above Rs

500,000 was required to pay advance tax in four installments on the

basis of tax paid for the last tax year.

This threshold of Rs 500,000 is in place since 1st July 2010

and is now proposed to be enhanced to Rs.1, 000,000 in order to

facilitate small taxpayers, he added.

The minister said limit for importing raw material by

manufacturers through exemption from income tax at import stage is

proposed to be enhanced from 110% of the quantity imported in the

last year to 125% of the quantity imported in the last year to

promote industrial expansion and facilitate industry.

In the Budget of 2016-17 a limit of 5% of turnover was placed

for sale promotion expenses by pharmaceutical sector, he added.

The minister said that withholding tax rates are still on the

higher side and are therefore, proposed to be reduced Reduction from

3.5% to 2.5%.

There will be no reduction on the rates for non-filers, he

added.

Ishaq Dar said that on the demand of withholding agents they

are being granted the right to revise their withholding tax

statements in the case of any error or omission within 60 days of

filing the statement.

The minister said in the Budget for 2016-17 20% tax credit on

tax payable for enlistment in stock exchange was made available

for 2 years instead of 1 year.

He said in order to broaden the tax base and to encourage

compliance with tax laws, adjustable withholding tax at the rate of

1% on life insurance premium to be collected from non-filers was

introduced in the Budget for 2016-17.

This withholding tax is collectable only if annual premium is

not less than Rs 200,000. On the demand of the insurance sector the

basic limit is proposed to be enhanced to Rs.300,000, he added.

The Finance Minister said flat rate of 12.5% is proposed to

be enhanced to 15% flat rate- Reduced rates of tax for certain types

of dividend will remain unchanged.

Rates for dividend paid by mutual funds are also proposed to

be enhanced from existing 10% to 12.5% in line with the increase on

general dividend, he added.

He said rationalization of Slab Rates for Interest Income-

Interest income is subject to progressive rates of 10%, 12.5% and

15% for interest income upto Rs. 25 million, between Rs 25 million

and Rs. 50 million and above Rs. 50 million respectively.

He said it is proposed to maintain the existing rates but the

slabs on which they are to be made applicable are proposed to be

changed to upto Rs. 5 million, between Rs. 5 to Rs. 25 million and

above Rs. 25 million respectively.

He said this will increase progressivity of the taxation of

interest income and make the taxation more equitable.

The minister said the existing three tier rate structure for

capital gain tax on securities is proposed to be replaced

with a single rate of 15% for filers and 20% for non-filers for

simplification and promotion of stock market transactions.

This will remove the incentive for holding the securities for longer

periods just to reduce incidence of taxation and promote the

transactions in stock exchange, he added.

He said currently tax credit @ 3% of tax liability is

available to all manufacturers who make 90% of their sales to Sales

Tax registered persons.

It is proposed to withdraw this tax credit as it has not

achieved its desired objectives and is being used a means of getting

tax break of 3% without any consequent benefit in the form

of increase of sales tax registration, he added.

The minister said in the budget for the financial year 2015-16

a tax on the income of the affluent and rich individuals,

association of persons and companies earning income above Rs. 500

million at a rate of 4% of income for banking companies and 3% of

income for all others was levied.

He said the government in an attempt to ensure that the small

shareholders get return on their investments and to protect interest

of shareholders by encouraging companies to distribute dividend,

through budget 2015-16 made an amendment in Income Tax Ordinance

2001.

He said Presently, there is exemption from tax on

undistributed reserves if the lesser of at least 40% of after tax

profit or; 50% of the paid up capital, is distributed as

dividend.

He said SECP has pointed out that the latter condition of

distributing 50% of the paid up capital has minimized the

effectiveness of this provision and the desired objectives are not

being achieved.

The minister said the government has progressively reduced the

rate of Corporate Tax to encourage the taxpayers to declare their

actual profits. However, it has been observed that profit

declarations have not improved and a large number of companies and

other businesses are still paying only minimum tax on their

turnover, he said.

He said the rate of minimum tax on turnover is proposed to be

increased from1% to 1.25%. This will encourage the organized and

compliant sector in whose case the rate will be reduced from 31% to

30% and to create disincentive for entities not declaring their

actual profits, he added.

Mohammad Ishaq Dar said on the recommendation of association of

builders and developers and in order to bring this sector in to tax

net and to eliminate disputes a final tax regime on the basis of

fixed tax per unit area was announced for builders and land

developers in the last budget but it failed to achieve the desired

results and is proposed to be withdrawn.

He said at present withholding tax at the rate of 0.5% is to

be collected by dealers, distributors and wholesalers of electronics

at the time of sale to retailers.

On the demand of Electronics Retailers Association the rate is

being increased to 1%, he added.

He said the government on the demand of taxpayers introduced the

policy of higher rates of withholding tax

for non-filers in order to penalize the persons staying out of tax

net and to provide an incentive for joining the tax net.

The policy paid dividends and the number of return filers

increased from 750,000 to 1,225,000 in three years, he added.

As a continuation and further strengthening of the policy, the

rates of withholding taxes for non-filers on payments received for

contracts, supplies and services, payments to non-residents, rental

income, prizes on prize bonds and lotteries, commission, sale by

auction, collection on gas bill of CNG stations and sale by

manufacturers and commercial importers to distributors, dealers and

wholesalers are proposed to be further enhanced, he said.

He said the withholding tax rates for filers will be

maintained and there will be no increase for filers.

The Minister said withdrawal of extra tax @ 2% on lubricating

oils supplied by Oil Marketing Companies is proposed to prevent

hardship to businesses purchasing lubricating oils.

In order to promote use of energy efficient motor vehicles

the reduced rates of sales tax available at import stage are

proposed to be made applicable on local supply of these vehicles as

well, he added.

He said it is proposed to provide for automatic stay of the

amount of sales tax involved in an order that is the subject matter

of an appeal till the decision of Commissioner (Appeals) subject to

payment of 25% of the principal amount.

This relief will be also available for recovery of Federal

Excise duty, he said.