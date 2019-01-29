Economy moving towards stabilization: Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar Tuesday said the economy was moving towards stabilization and the supplementary budget was a new beginning, setting stage for further measures for ease of doing business.

He was responding here in Senate to a calling attention notice of Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Sherry Rehman who had drawn attention of the finance minister towards missing of revenue collection target of Rs175 billion by the Federal Board of Revenue.