Economy maintains its growth momentum: SBP report

KARACHI, June 30 (APP): The economy has maintained its growth

momentum, says State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) third quarterly report

on state of Pakistan’s economy released here on Friday.

The growth in real GDP remained at its upward trajectory, and

increased to a decade-high of 5.3 percent in FY17, it said adding

that economic indicators like private sector credit and investment

also posted encouraging picture, whereas inflation remained below

the target.

The report also highlighted the revival in the agriculture sector

during the fiscal year 2017 (FY17), which was supported by favorable

policy measures, including subsidy on fertilizer, reduction in sales

tax on tractors, and increased access to finance.

Better agriculture had, in turn, positive spillover for trade and

manufacturing sectors, argued by the report. Further, Public Sector

Development Programme (PSDP) and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

(CPEC)-related activities also continued to boost construction related

industries.

The overall improvement in business sentiments along with supportive

policies (historic low interest rate, high infrastructure spending and

better law and order) has encouraged a number of firms to pursue expansion

plans, as observed by the SBP report.

This was reflected in a significant surge in private sector credit

off-take during FY17, with a sizable share of fixed investment loans. At

the same time, an increase in machinery imports was also noted.

The report also mentions the decline in exports and worker remittances,

which along with the increase in imports led to a higher current account

deficit as compared to the last year.

On the financing side, the official external inflows in Jul-Mar FY17

stood around the same level as last year, while both FDI and FPI inflows

increased. Although SBP’s foreign exchange (FX) reserves declined during

this period, these are sufficient to comfortably finance more than four

months of imports.

Regarding fiscal situation, the Report observes an increase in the

fiscal deficit to 3.9 percent of GDP during Jul-Mar FY17. The expenditure

side of the fiscal operations remained well-managed with a contained

growth in current expenditure and a robust growth of about 15 percent in

the development expenditures. However, growth in tax revenues remained

less than the target.

The report also underscores the importance of sustainable levels of

current and fiscal accounts in order to maintain the prevailing growth

momentum, and hard-earned economic stabilization.