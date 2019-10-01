Economic & trade diplomacy high priority of Imran Khan government: HC to Canada

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (APP):High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar has said that the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan accords high priority to the trade diplomacy to achieve economic stability, with particular focus on promotion of foreign investment.

Addressing at the Annual Choice Awards ceremony of Canada Pakistan Affiliated Chamber of Trade (CPACT) held in Montreal, High Commissioner Tarar urged the CPACT to plan visits of business delegations to Pakistan to explore trade opportunities, said a message received here from Canada.