Economic stability linked with reforms to reduce rich-poor gulf: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD, Jul 23 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said Pakistan can attain economic stability through reforms, focusing on tax culture, ending corruption and austerity measure to ultimately reduce the widening gulf between rich and poor.

Addressing at a seminar on ‘Pakistan Economic Insight: A way forward’ here at National University of Science and Technology (NUST), he said financial stability of the country must be in a manner to improve economic conditions of common man.

The President said the government’s insistence on financial documentation, tax collection and austerity measures, was justified and also in the best interest of nation.

He regretted that fifty percent of world’s wealth was in hands of 100 billionaires, which showed the sorry state of unjust distribution of money, owing to global capitalism.

He called for ensuring equality among people and providing them employment opportunities for better economic conditions.