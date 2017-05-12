Economic growth rate raised due to govt policies: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr.

Musadik Malik Friday said due to prudent policies of the PML-N

government, economic growth rate had raised in four years.

Talking to a private news channel, he said economic growth

rate was expected to reach at 5 percent this year which was a

significant achievement.

There had been overall improvement in all fields including

law and order, economy and energy, he said.

He said increase in foreign reserves of the country and

stability in Rupee was in fact the result of effective economic

policies of the government.

Musadik Malik said the government had also brought down

inflation rate which was now in single digit.

He said special attention was being given to agriculture and

export sectors and packages had been announced to enhance output

of the two sectors.

He said significant improvement had been made in power

sector as electricity load-shedding had reduced in the country.