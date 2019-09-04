Economic activities witness sharp boom owing to prudent govt policies: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that economic activities had witnessed sharp boom owing to the prudent measures taken by the government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to revive the national economy.

Addressing a ceremony of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Peshawar here, she said visible surge in foreign remittance was a result of overseas Pakistanis confidence in the incumbent government.

She said the trade and current account deficits witnessed 31% and 73% respectively decline during the first month of the current fiscal year, which was possible owing to the efforts and vision of the prime minister. The country’s exports have increased while one billion dollar decrease was recorded in imports during the said period, she added.