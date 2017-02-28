ECO to develop into a key regional economic bloc soon: PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

Tuesday expressed his confidence that the Economic Cooperation

Organization (ECO) would soon develop into a key regional economic

bloc.

“Synergizing our strengths, we can soon change our region’s

destiny. The way forward for us has been laid out in ECO Vision 2025

in the form of pragmatic and tangible organisational targets,” the

prime minister said in his video message released on the occasion of

13th Summit being held on Wednesday (March 1).

He said it was a privilege for Pakistan to host the summit and

extended a very warm welcome to all the guests.

He said the Summit’s theme, `Connectivity for Regional

Prosperity’ represented a collective vision to build ECO into a

community of shared prosperity through greater economic integration

and close people-to-people contact.

The prime minister viewed that the participation of high-level

leadership from all the 10 members of ECO made this summit a significant

milestone. The event also marks the 25th Anniversary of the joining

of ECO by seven new members in 1992, he added.

Nawaz Sharif said the occasion inspired the ECO states to

redouble their efforts to achieve the aims and objectives of the

organisation for the benefit and welfare of all our people.

Surely, he said the Islamabad Declaration, to be adopted at

the summit, would reflect the joint aspirations of the people of the

region.

The prime minister said he had a firm conviction that expanded

connectivity, enhanced trade and deeper economic cooperation would

transform the region into a bastion of progress, prosperity and

peace.

He said the ECO states were the proud custodians of the Silk

Road legacy and inspired by the Silk Road’s spirit of openness,

He assured that Pakistan would be more than happy to provide

ECO states connectivity through its ports.

Nawaz Sharif said the ECO region was endowed with abundant

energy resources, minerals, agriculture, industry and dynamic human

capital. Our common cultural and historical heritage is an even more

valuable asset, he added.