ECO summit to inject new impetuous to regional economic growth: China

BEIJING (China) Mar 2 (APP): A spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Thursday said the 13th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit recently held in Islamabad would inject a new impetuous to the regional economic growth.

“China would focus on inter-connectivity and regional cooperation and following this spirit, China is positive and open towards all the regional arrangements that are conducive to the connectivity, infrastructure building and regional cooperation,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Geng Shuang responding to a question about significance of the summit, during a regular press briefing held here said.

He said China’s Executive Vice Foreign Minister Yesui Zhang led a delegation to the summit as a special guest.

The summit was attended by all the ECO member states, including Pakistan, Iran, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstam, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

The spokesman informed that China would host a Belt and Road Forum for international cooperation this May.

To yet another question, he said China opposed terrorism in all its manifestation and was actively engaged in international cooperation in fighting terrorism.

About a question regarding World Trade Organization (WTO), he said, “China has been supportive of the WTO and its position would not change.”