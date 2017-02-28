ECO summit to help advance economic prosperity in region: PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Tuesday hoped that outcomes of 13th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit in the form of Islamabad Declaration and ECO Vision 2025 would further enhance regional integration, connectivity and help advance economic prosperity in the region.

He expressed these views talking to Secretary General of ECO, Halil Ibrahim Akca, who called on him here.

The secretary general was in Pakistan for the ongoing

13th ECO summit.

The prime minister appreciated the ECO secretary

general and his team for their preparatory work for the 13th

ECO summit in Islamabad.

He underscored the enormous potential of the ECO region

and also referred to the commonality of interests, common cultural heritage and geographical proximity of the ECO countries.

He emphasized Pakistan’s commitments to achieve the ECO objectives, as envisioned in the ECO Charter.

The ECO secretary general thanked the prime minister for

hosting the ECO summit and for the excellent arrangements.

He appreciated prime minister’s vision for regional connectivity

and greater regional integration.

He reaffirmed role of the ECO secretariat for fully

implementing the ECO initiatives and moving the organization

forward for the benefit of its member states.