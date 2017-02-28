ECO summit: red carpet rolled out for Rouhani

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): President of Iran Hassan Rouhani Tuesday was accorded a very warm welcome on his arrival here to participate in the 13th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit’s meeting.

Federal Minister Abdul Qadir Baloch received the visiting dignitary at the Nur Khan Air Base.

The Iranian foreign minister, ambassadors of Pakistan and Iran

and senior officials were also present.

The Iranian president was presented a 21-gun-salute on

his arrival.

A red carpet was rolled out for President Rouhani, while

a smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Armed Forces

presented a guard of honour to him.

National anthems of Iran and Pakistan were also played

on this occasion.