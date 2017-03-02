ECO provides trade, investment opportunities for entire region

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (APP): Former Ambassador Fauzia Nasreen

Thursday said that the ECO had provided a platform to the member

states for improving development and promote trade and investment

opportunities for the entire region.

Talking to Radio Pakistan she said ,”We are expecting positive outcomes of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit in coming times”.

Strong trade relations will definitely support us to improve our exports, she added.

Former Ambassador observed high level participation in ECO summit was vital for regional connectivity.

She further said, the member states of ECO agreed to ensure continued and enhanced cooperation in the areas of common interest through effective, timely and result-oriented projects and programs.

The ECO summit was significant in terms of preparing for the future needs, she said.

The summit bore more relevance due to Pakistan’s commitment to pursue the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as many countries were expressing willingness to be the part of the project, she concluded.