ECO Council of Ministers meet

ISLAMABAD Feb 28 (APP): The Council of Ministers (COM) of
the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) held its 22nd meeting
here on Tuesday.
The meeting chaired by Adviser to the Prime Minister on
Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz was attended by the foreign
ministers and representatives of the ECO member states and observers. Representatives of international organizations also attended the COM as special guests. The Secretary General of ECO, Halil Ibrahim
Akca represented the ECO Secretariat.
The Meeting deliberated the progress made since the last
COM. Secretary General Akcabriefed the Council on the recent
activities of the Secretariat and progress made in various
fields, inter alia, trade and investment; transport & communications; agriculture and food security; energy and environment;
and international relations.
The meeting also discussed the developments of ECO since
its expansion and exchanged views on the possible reforms needed
for keeping pace with the evolving requirements of regional cooperation.
The COM adopted the ECO Vision 2025 as recommended by
the Senior Officials Meeting (SOM). The Vision document focuses
on sectoral priorities of the Organization and serves as
a roadmap/guideline for the medium-term success of the
Organization. The agenda for the 13th ECO Summit to be held on
March 1, 2017 was also finalized.
The COM recommended to the Summit adoption of the Islamabad Declaration 2017. The Declaration focuses on the Summit’s theme
“Connectivity for Regional Prosperity” besides the salient
points of cooperation among the members of ECO in the
fields of connectivity, trade, transport, energy etc.
The meeting participants renewed their commitment to
promote regional economic integration among the ECO member
states and resolved to play an active role for the realization
of the organization’s aims and objectives.
