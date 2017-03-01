ECO can bring economic revolution: Expert

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (APP): International Relations Expert Dr Zahid

Anwar Khan on Wednesday said that Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) can bring economic revolution in the region.

Talking to a Radio Programme, he said the revival of ECO summit after many years is a significant development and will help in improving our relations with Central Asian republics and Russia as well.

He said that Pakistan has already historical and cultural ties with Central Asian countries, Turkey and Iran.

The arrival of Presidents and Prime Ministers of so many countries is a result of diplomatic efforts of the country, he highlighted.