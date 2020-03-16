ECNEC approves Winder Dam, Kachhi Canal projects, gives Ex- Post Facto approval to Kartarpur Corridor

ISLAMABAD, Mar 16 (APP):The Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) Monday approved several projects including Rs 15.230 billion Winder Dam, Rs 22.921 billion Kachhi Canal projects, besides giving ex- Post Facto approval for the Development of Kartarpur Sahib corridor project.

The ECNEC meeting, which was chaired by Adviser to the PM on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh approved Rs 15,230.76 million Winder Dam Project, which is to be constructed across Winder River in District Lasbela, Balochistan.

The project has been approved without Foreign Exchange Component (FEC) and with the condition that command area development and land acquisition components would be started in parallel to the main project by the government of Balochistan.

The Balochistan government would ensure completion of the project within approved scope and cost, said a press statement issued by the Finance Ministry adding that in case of further revision, the increase in cost would be borne by the provincial government from own resources.

The projects is expected to be completed in four years time, it added.

The Kachhi Canal Project( Remaining works of Phase-I) at District Dera Bugti, Balochistan Province was also approved at the revised cost of Rs 22,921 million without FEC, with the recommendation that there would be no deviation from scope and cost firmed by the follow up committee constituted by CDWP.

A component of detailed engineering design / tender documents/ PC-Is for phase II and phase III costing Rs 120 million had been added in the cost summary of this project which would be actively pursued.

The Balochistan Agriculture Department would ensure resolution of land settlement issues and development of command area of 102,000 acres to be developed by December 2020.

The responsibility of technical soundness of design would rest with the project consultants NESPAK and no deviation from the design will be made in the project which is expected to be completed in 3 years from the date of approval.

The Pakistan Raises Revenue Project including its IPF Component (for FBR headquarters Islamabad) was approved at the total cost of Rs 12,480 million with FEC component of US$ 80 million.

The aim of the proposed program is to eliminate the country’s fiscal constraints through sustainable increasing revenues and reducing tax expenditure by broadening tax base and modernizing Federal Board of Revenue with advanced ICT based operations under its Transformation Roadmap.

The proposed project is part of World Bank’s funded IDA soft loan amounting to US$ 400 million.

The loan has two components i.e US$ 320 million for Result based/Disbursement Linked Indicators (DLI) based financing, and US$ 80 million for its traditional investment project Financing (IPF).

Up-gradation of connectivity of FBR offices through installation of ICT equipment at all FBR offices and Customs control posts for data sharing and communication is envisaged under this project.

The Chair directed that FBR should give a detailed presentation on the strategy for the utilization of the funds specially the DLI component and its impact on the Human Resource Building at FBR in the next meeting of ECNEC.

EX- Post Facto approval for the Development of Kartarpur Sahib corridor on EPC/ turnkey basis phase- I (Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib District Narowal) at a modified cost of Rs. 16546.2 million was also granted by ECNEC.

Lahore Water and wastewater Management Project – Sewerage System from Larech Colony to Gulshan-e Ravi, Lahore (Through Trench _Less Technology) was approved by ECNEC at the revised cost of Rs 14430.506 million.

The cost includes Rs 14,165.06 million AIIB loan (US$256 million) in addition to already incurred amount of Rs 265.446 million.

The project aims at comprehensive and detailed design of sanitation system for disposal of sewerage and wastewater from Larech colony to Gulshan-e Ravi, Lahore through trench less technology.

The project intends to ensure efficiency in safe and quick disposal of sewage / waste water by laying of trunk sewerage system and to develop a comprehensive, technically viable plan.

The construction of Eastern Wastewater Treatment Plant (44 MGD) of Faisalabad City ( Phase-I) at the total cost of Rs 19,071.222 million was also approved by ECNEC.

The foreign component of the project includes loan and grant from the government of Denmark (DANIDA) amounting to Rs 17, 238.179 million, 35% of this amount is grant and loan component is 65%.

The Advisor directed for setting up a committee with Minister EAD and Deputy Chairman Planning Commission to prepare a mechanism for planning disbursement of necessary aid in a fair and transparent manner where all provinces have an equal chance of getting a fair share according to their developmental needs and the priorities of the Government of Pakistan.