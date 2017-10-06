ECNEC approves over Rs. 310 billion development projects

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (APP): Executive Committee of the National

Economic Council (ECNEC) on Friday approved development projects

worth over Rs. 310 billion.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired the ECNEC meeting

held here at the PM Office.

The development projects approved by the ECNEC include:-

1) Financial Inclusion and Infrastructure Project at a total

rationalized cost of Rs. 14.318 billion.

2) Balochistan Education Project (revised) at a total

rationalized cost of Rs. 3.57 billion. The project aims at

increasing student enrolment with special emphasis on girls’

education through 31 districts of Balochistan.

3) Doubling of Railway Track from Khanewal to Raiwind (246 Km)

(3rd Revision) at a total rationalized cost of Rs. 14.261 billion.

4) Revival of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) at a total

rationalized cost of Rs. 207.546 billion to be completed under CPEC

(China Pakistan Economic Corridor) framework.

The project includes construction of 24 stations, procurement

of 162 locomotives. The project upon completion will serve

commutation of 515,000 passengers per day.

5) Provincial Roads Rehabilitation Project by the Government

of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at a total rationalized cost of Rs. 17.103

billion.

6) Construction of 4-Lane Bridge across River Indus linking

Layyah with Taunsa including 2-Lane approach roads (24.272 km) at a

total rationalized cost of Rs. 9.775 billion.

ECNEC also directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to

work out a master-plan for future bridges to be constructed across

the country.

7) Construction of Rathoa Haryam Bridge and approaches across

reservoir channel on Mirpur – Islamgarh Road (2nd Revision) at a

total rationalized cost of Rs. 6.48 billion.

8) Remodeling of Warsak Canal System in Peshawar and Nowshera

District (Revised) at a total rationalized cost of Rs. 11.137

billion on 50:50 cost sharing between Federal Government and the

Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

9) Prime Minister’s Youth Training Scheme 2015-17 at a total

rationalized cost of Rs. 26.6 billion.