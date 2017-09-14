ECC reviews impact of Rs 180 billion PM’s export package

ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (APP): Economic Coordination Committee

of the Cabinet (ECC), which met here at PM Office on Thursday

with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in chair, reviewed

the impact of Prime Minister’s Export Package towards boosting

country’s exports.

The Export Package worth Rs 180 billion provides

incentives to the exporters of textile and non-textile sectors

for enhancing their export potential.

The meeting noted that the package had contributed

significantly towards putting the country’s exports onto the

growth trajectory, said a press release issued by the

PM’s Media Wing here.

The meeting also considered various proposals for

expanding the scope of Export Package and to include other

sectors into its fold.

The Prime Minister directed that a committee be

constituted comprising representatives of Finance and Commerce

Divisions and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to undertake

a detailed analysis of the impact of the package and also

propose changes in scope and coverage of the Export Package.

The ECC noted the availability of 2.788 million metric

tonnes of sugar in the country and authorized Commerce

Ministry to allow export of 0.5 MMT sugar to sugar mills.

The Prime Minister directed that Inter-Ministerial

Committee, already existing for this purpose, should regularly

review sugar stock, export and price mechanism and make

recommendations to the ECC in case of any abnormal price

increase in the domestic market.

The ECC also approved grant of extension in processing

period of export of wheat/wheat products from August 31, 2017

to October 30, 2017.

The meeting approved a proposal by the Petroleum

Division to reallocate upto 15 MMCF Jhal Magsi gas to the

OGDCL and to allow its sale to any third party selected

through competitive bidding process under a term Gas &

Purchase Agreement (GSPA) after fulfilling gas requirement of

Jhal Magsi town.