ECC enhances minimum support price of wheat from Rs1,300 to Rs1,350 per 40kg

ISLAMABAD, Nov 13 (APP):Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet Wednesday increased the minimum support price of wheat from the current Rs1,300 to Rs1,350 per 40 kg to safeguard the interests of the growers and ensure food security for the masses.

The decision to raise the wheat price by Rs50 per 40 kg was taken at an ECC meeting, with Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the chair, a press release said.

The ECC was told that the minimum support price of Rs1,300 per 40 kg for wheat had not been enhanced for the last five years. However, in view of factors such as the world wheat situation, cost of production, export-import parity prices and domestic producer prices, an appropriate support price for the next wheat crop was necessary to meet the cost of production which had risen in 2019-20 to Rs1,349.57 per 40 kg in Punjab and Rs1,315.72 per 40 kg in Sindh as per findings of the Agriculture Policy Institute.

The ECC discussed the issue in detail and in view of the world wheat price hovering around Rs1,575 per 40 kg with and Rs1,440 per 40 kg without duties and customs duties, decided to enhance the minimum support price for the next crop of wheat from the current Rs1,300 per 40 kg to Rs1,350 per 40 kg.

The ECC also asked the Ministry of National Food Security and Research to approach the provinces well in time to make adequate wheat procurement in the coming season failing which any request from provinces for releases from Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) would entail 100 per cent payment of incidental charges.

The ECC also asked for chief secretaries or their representatives from the provinces to be invited to attend the next ECC meeting, and directed the Ministry of Finance to present to the ECC a detailed presentation on the rising circular debt on the commodity operation which had already crossed Rs450 billion.

The ECC also considered a proposal by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research for release of 200,000 tonnes of wheat at Rs1,375 per 40 kg from the PASSCO stocks to the Utility Stores Corporation to compensate vulnerable segments of the society and to discourage hoarding and profiteering, with the proviso that the financial implication of Rs1.314 billion on account of price differential and incidental charges of Rs6,573.98 per tonne to be picked up by the Finance Division, would be settled in the third or fourth quarter by the Finance Division findings suitable sources of funding.

The ECC also considered a set of proposals by the petroleum Division regarding provision of utilities, particularly the installation of gas connections, in the Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

The committee after a detailed discussion on the various proposals presented by the Petroleum Division to provide necessary provisions of gas, electricity and other facilities at the SEZs, constituted a committee headed by Prime Minister’s Adviser on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood.

The committee would have representatives from the Petroleum Division and the Board of Investment and has been mandated to resolve certain minor issues as pointed out during the discussion, and bring up the proposal in the next ECC meeting for a decision.

The ECC also took up a proposal by Power Division for grant approval for execution of amendment to the implementation agreement governing Thal Nova Power Thar Private Limited and Thar Energy Limited by increasing the time period for exercise of government of Pakistan’s right to terminate the both projects from 400 days to 490 days.

The ECC was told that there was no financial implication involved in the proposal. The proposal was discussed in detail and in view of the scope of the agreement in question being global in nature, the ECC approved the proposal with a proviso that the Cabinet Division would take further input from the Planning Division and bring the matter back to ECC if there were substantive and fundamental issues requiring further discussion and any change in the ECC approval.



The ECC also considered and approved a proposal by the Ministry of Interior for release of funds through a technical supplementary grant to the tune of Rs670.553 million to HQ Frontier Corps (FC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) (North) Peshawar for the completion of laid down codal, financial, procedural and legal formalities for various Project Implementation Letters (PILs), including the upgradation of FC KP (North) training centre at Warsak Peshawar and construction of FATA Levies Training Centre at Shakas and 10 X FATA Levies check posts.

The ECC also took up a proposal by the Ministry of Industries and Production for grant of technical supplementary grant of Rs6 billion to the Utility Stores Corporation for subsidy and provision of essential commodities such as flour, sugar, ghee, rice and pulses at a fair price to the under-privileged sections of the society, in line with the package announced by the prime minister on November 8, 2019.

The ECC discussed the proposal entailing transfer of Rs 4 billion funds from the BISP and arrangement of another Rs2 billion by the Finance Division, in detail and in order to ensure that this targeted subsidy reached the people it was meant for, constituted a committee under Abdul Razak Dawood and comprising Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid, Privatisation Minister Muhammad Mian Soomro, Governor State Bank of Pakistan Reza Baqir, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation and BISP Chairperson Dr Sania Nishtar, secretary finance, secretary industries and Utility Stores Corporation managing director to come up within the next few days with a realistic and foolproof method involving use of information technology to ensure the objective of the subsidy as announced by the prime minister was fully met and the poorest of the poor benefited from this scheme by purchasing essential items from the 3,600 utility stores spread across Pakistan.

The committee also took up and approved a detailed proposal based on a comprehensive four-year Circular Debt Capping Plan presented by the Power Division to address the flow of the circular debt through effective efficiency improvement measures and ensure an effective implementation of the National Electricity Policy 2019.

Under the plan that mainly addresses sector inefficiencies, discrepancies in tariff regime, fiscal allocations and government policy measures, planning and debt servicing of Power Holding Private Limited Loans, measures would be taken to improve power distribution collection, 100 % collection by five distribution companies, reduction in line losses, rationalisation of subsidy allocations, reduction of running and permanent defaulters and reducing power sector flows to less than Rs75 billion per annum from the current level of Rs465 billion per annum.